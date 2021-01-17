‘Candy Floss’ phenomenon spotted on trees near Ballyshannon

Local photographer Karen Skelly of The Mall, in Ballyshannon has captured some great images of a strange phenomenon often referred to as ‘Candy floss’ growing on trees in The Knather area of Ballyshannon.

At first glance it looks like candy floss which appears on tree branches. It is properly known as hair ice and if you touch it with your hand or should the winter sun get to it, it will melt away.

The crystals are formed on rotting wood on humid winter nights when the temperature is just below zero.

Scientists have discovered it is caused by a fungus which enables the ice to form thin hairs with a diameter of about 0.01mm.

The BBC have confirmed reports of sightings of hair ice in Fermanagh and Tyrone also. Reporter Julian Fowler did a television report which included some of Karen’s photographs