Eyes down . . . . MacCumhaills GAA club launch online bingo

MacCumhaills are launching online bingo on Saturday night
Seán MacCumhaills GAA club are delighted to announce the launch of the club’s first-ever Online Bingo this coming Saturday with a 7.30pm start.
With the ongoing situation the country faces itself in, the club has put a lot of work into hosting an Online Bingo which they hope will bring some normality and enjoyment to people and also support the club.
There is a fantastic €2,000 in prizes up for grabs weekly and books are €10 for a single and €15 for a double.
The club has partnered with Clubforce and it is via this website that you can purchase your books for the draw. The link for the website is posted on the Facebook page, Seán Mac Cumhaills Online Bingo.
So for Saturday, get your books purchased in good time, put the kettle on, get logged on in good time and eyes down for 7.30pm!
