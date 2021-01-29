HAIR COLUMN: Get the hair treatments out, they make a difference

Hello Donegal and beyond . . .

I am off work for another five weeks at least. I went up to the salon yesterday to take down some Christmas decorations.

I took my scissors home with me. That was probably a bad idea as I am still letting it grow from the last lockdown. I took a hair treatment with me and used it.

My hair feels great again. If any of you have hair treatments, get them out and use them. They really make a difference. You can make a hair treatment at home which will also work wonderfully.

Oils like avocado or coconut are lovely when massaged into your scalp and can be left overnight until you shower in the morning.

Avocado, egg, a tablespoon of good honey and a tablespoon of good olive oil. This is all you need for a hair mask. This is full of Omega 3 fatty acids which will nourish and strengthen the hair. It is also great for the scalp.

Massage into hair and scalp and wrap in a plastic bag or cling film for at least a half an hour. Then wash off with shampoo as normal.



Another thing I can recommend this week is a pedometer app on your phone. My daughter and I have been doing more walking than we usually would.

I am not really a walking lover. I was doing it because I should do it but like most things it’s a habit and the more I do it the more I feel the need.

The pedometer app in the phone is clearly not needed and I know would annoy some of you but there is something about knowing how many steps you have done or trying to reach a certain goal which is making us walk for a bit longer.

We have set a goal for ten thousand a day at weekends, and less for her on school days. We did have to try a few different apps to get the right one for us.

I hope you are all feeling good and enjoy the brighter evenings.



For any hair advice, email me on foumcgov@yahoo.com