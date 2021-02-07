A daily routine is important when working from home

With Level 5 lockdown restrictions set to continue until at least March 5, only essential workers should travel to work.

With many people working from home, routine is key to ensuring productivity and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Here are our top routine tips when working from home :

Morning routine

Start your day as you normally would have pre-Covid with a shower, get dressed, have a glass of water, tea/coffee and breakfast.

Meal schedule

Keep a structured meal plan and avoid binge eating between meals. If your willpower is low, keep desirable treats off your shopping list.

Breaks

Make sure to log off work and take full advantage of your breaks. Make the effort to go into a different room and relax, or if possible go for a short walk. Avoid the temptation of making a coffee and returning to your workspace with it. If your partner is also working from home, arrange to have breaks together.

Give your eyes a break

Take your eyes off the screen for five to ten minutes every hour.

Media

Avoid engaging with negative media throughout the day. Instead of wasting away an hour scrolling through social media with no purpose, engage with content that brings value to your life.

Mobility

Get up, move around, exercise, stretch and go out for a walk if you have the time throughout the day.

Keep in touch with your team

Make sure to phone or video call your work colleagues that you would usually go for coffee or lunch with and chat to them for a few minutes daily. Social interaction is important during these difficult times and maintaining contact would also boost team morale.

Have something to look forward to

With life centred around the home at present, cabin fever couldn’t be more real for many of us.

Combat that claustrophobic feeling by planning to go for a 5k evening walk/run or dedicate a room for exercising and unwinding.

This is a great time to start that Netflix series that you hadn’t the time to watch when it came out 10 years ago.

Holidays

Recharge and take your annual leave even if your plans have been cancelled over Covid-19. Use the time for self-improvement and focus on your health and wellbeing.

Sleep

Keeping a healthy sleep schedule enables the body to repair and get ready for another day.

Research has shown that sleep has links to several brain functions including cognition, concentration and productivity.