HAIR COLUMN: A new month - and time for me to start a new diet

Hello Donegal and beyond . . .

A very happy February to you all. This month will be a tough one with the crap weather so far. The bread baking has all come to a stop as it's very hard not to eat it.

I have signed up to a diet online. I don't diet very often but with the big 50 coming up in May, I decided drastic measures were needed.

It's called "lose a dress size in thirty days".

It cost me €40, which I paid online and then it sends me emails with printouts and I can join a Facebook support group, which I find very helpful.

People share photos of their lunch etc. Now is a good time to do it as I have time to think about it and put it in to place.

The flip side of that is that I was really enjoying making the dinner the focus of my day. I now have to do that with a different mind set.

I am on day three and you can't have milk in your tea so I am on the herbals. I am delighted that I have taken action, that is the hard part - putting words into action.

Another new thing this week is my flute lessons have started back. I cancelled all in December when the salon was open, so it's almost like starting again.

I was going to give up and try the tin whistle but once I had the lesson I have decided to keep it up. It is such a beautiful instrument. The hard part is taking the time to practice.

February looks like it's going to be a tough month, so maybe we should try it with a positive mind on focusing on yourself and doing something which makes you feel good.

My friend Niamh says she is swapping some of her cups of tea for glasses of water. It is the small things that make a difference.

I will have to make a big effort now that I've told yee all about the diet. No pressure!

Good luck this week and send me an email for any hair advice.

foucgov@yahoo.com