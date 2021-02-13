Bridget’s 99th birthday is celebrated in some style

Contact
Birthday celebrations - Bridget McPhelim with her 99th birthday cake
Bridget McPhelim, Creevy Cross, Ballyshannon celebrated her 99th birthday in some style on Saturday.
Bridget, a dab hand at baking herself, was treated to a superb birthday cake, there were flowers, cards, texts and phone calls and there was a very special Zoom call too with family members where Bridget was entertained regally.
The family also organised a drive by on Saturday afternoon with friends and relatives driving past her house tooting their car horns in a magnificent and noisy cortege. Bridget loved it.
A much-loved and very popular lady, she is blessed with good health and is full of life and fun.
Many will be wondering what her secret is. Fit and active always, Bridget goes for a walk on the track at the Mall Park every day and when she is relaxing at home a must for her is to watch Judge Judy.
She was attending Mass every day until the lockdown but still watches online.
Baking
One of her great loves is baking and she always has the scones and apple tarts made when her family arrive from Dublin.
Bridget has five of a family, she has seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Bridget also has a great interest in current affairs and always keeps up to date with what’s going on in the world.
A wonderful lady, she had a great birthday and hundreds got in touch to wish her well.
Happy birthday Bridget.
