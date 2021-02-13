HAIR COLUMN: Spring is in the air, and a bit of romance too!

Hello Donegal and beyond . . .

Here we are in mid-February and what amazing weather we’re having. So cold but oh so fresh.

The diet got off to a rocky start this week but I’ll keep going, not one piece of bread has passed my lips in two weeks.

So not sustainable or maybe slim people don’t eat bread? That would be an awful shame.

St. Valentine’s Day is coming up on Sunday. That’s a day that some people could really do without. Those corny cards and the roses that you would like to get that might cost about €100 - but flowers you get are about €4.99.

The chocolates are the same chocolates that you have been trying to shed since Christmas but you eat them anyway - all of them - because they belong to you only.

Romantic

My fella is definitely not romantic, and that is a good thing. But then come Valentine’s Day I half expect him to be swooning around me and to find rose petals thrown about the place, maybe some love notes left on the fridge ..

Obviously none of that happens!

I have parked somewhere in my head that I will make a chocolate fondant on the day for the four of us. It always sounds so nice when I see it on Come Dine With Me.

Wouldn't it be lovely to have someone over for dinner. Oh the joys ..



Weather

Enjoy this fresh weather and think about the people who don't have the luxury of a roof over their heads.

To be homeless at this time of year must be fatal.

I see the government are making an extra 150 beds available in the hostels where a lot of the homeless won't go into because they can get bullied and abused.

They don't seem to be making any headway on the housing issue.

It must be very hard to make a life for yourself in Dublin.

In the meantime, keep well and happy Valentine's Day to you all.

For any hair advice, contact me at foumcgov@yahoo.com