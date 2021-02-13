€14,000 raised in just two weeks in memory of Donegal girl (14) who died from asthma attack

A Donegal woman says a charity run in memory of her 14-year-old daughter who died in December is giving her something to focus on as she deals with the loss.

Aimee Devenney died on December 15 after suffering a severe asthma attack.

Her mother Michelle has set a fundraising page in memory of her daughter with the funds raised going to the Asthma Society of Ireland and mental health charity Pieta North West. She is undertaking a 10km run to raise funds for the chosen charities.

Aimme, who was a student at Coláiste Ailigh in Letterkenny, had asthma from early childhood and had undergone counselling with Pieta for mental health issues.

“It helps me. It gives me a focus. It gets me out as well because before this I wasn’t leaving the room and it gives me a reason to get up and get out. It gives me an aim and I know it is in her memory too. It gives me something to focus on which is about her,” Michelle said.

The fundraiser has already reached €14,000 less than two weeks after it was set up.

“I opened the fund with €1,000 as a goal. It went to €10,000 in the first 24 hours. It is unreal. It is very overwhelming and you want to be happy for it, but at the same time you remember what you are doing it for.”

Michelle’s fourth child was born just two days after Aimee was buried. She has two other sons aged five and three.

The Ranafast woman, who lives in Letterkenny and works as a teacher in Buncrana, said she is keen to raise awareness of asthma and how the condition can be life-threatening. Aimee was hospitalised at the age of four after suffering an asthma attack which almost took her life.

“I am trying to spread awareness of the severity of asthma because a lot of people assume that if you take a few puffs of Ventolin you are fine. Aimee had chronic asthma so it comes on very quickly. People don’t understand how quickly it can take a life. They think it is something normal, an everyday thing.”

The response to the fundraiser shows her much much support there is for the family, she said.

“It is unbelievable. We saw the support during the wake and funeral and around that time. The people that lined the streets when she came home was overwhelming and then when I saw how much she had raised for the charities, it was extremely overwhelming. The support has been unbelievable.”

Donations to the fundraising campaign in memory of Aimee can be made at: https://uk.gofundme.com/f/asthma-society-pieta-nw-in-memory-of-aimee