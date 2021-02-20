Heartfelt gesture by Donegal family after dad recovers following time spent in ICU

The family of a Donegal man who recently spent time in the ICU Department at Letterkenny University Hospital have made a special presentation to the hospital as a thank you for the care shown to their father.

And the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital have offered their thanks to Rachel Doherty and the Doherty family from Lifford for their kind donation.

The Friends have been presented with a cheque for €1,100, along with ten iPads and tablets.

During his time in hospital, Rachel’s father was sedated and on a ventilator in ICU. And while he was unable to communicate with his family, nursing staff used a tablet to video-call the family so that they could see their Daddy.

“Although he was still asleep at this stage, it helped us immensely as a family just to have the opportunity to see his face,” the family said.

“The nurses video-called us throughout his time in ICU via the tablet every few days, or whenever they had the spare time.

“Now that Daddy is home and well, he has told us that the first video call he remembers having with us brought him so much comfort. Although he couldn’t speak at the time, he said the video call helped reassure him that we were all still okay at home and waiting on him.

“We will never be able to explain the comfort that being able to see Daddy via the tablet gave us, and we know at this time that many other families face this heartache of not being able to see their loved ones when they are ill".

The money presented to the Friends of LUH will go towards the ICU department in the hospital.

The iPads will be distributed to other wards in the hospital to enable relatives and friends to communicate with in-patients while visiting is suspended.