HAIR COLUMN: Back in the salon, but only for a quick tidy-up

Hello Donegal and beyond . . .

I am having a better week this week. Last week was a write off, there was no walking done, the diet went out the window. I had a week off for myself.

This week I found myself up in the salon. I wanted to wash the windows so I ended up cleaning and hoovering as well. One of my clients waved over, longingly, a big hello. It brought a lump to my throat.

It was at that moment I realised how much I miss everyone. We will all be back at it, just not for a while. In the meantime, I'm doing some online hair courses. I really enjoy them. You just watch and learn at your own pace in your favourite chair. That is a good thing about the internet, you can learn anything you want, a lot of it is for free.

I learned to ferment a couple of weeks ago. I made Sauerkraut and Beetroot pickle. It's good for the gut. I've never done anything so simple.

The Bundoran GAA moms have set up a challenge to get us off the couch. So that has started us off again at the walking. My daughter has downloaded the fitness app this time as I could never get mine to work properly. We would walk for an hour and it would say we were walking for 29 minutes. Very unsatisfactory.

It's Lent in our house. There is chat of being off chocolate. I am going to give up dairy products, just to see what happens. I'm thinking it might not be that hard as I have oat or almond milk in the house usually. I made the pancakes with it on Tuesday, nobody noticed.

If I make porridge, I put it in, there's never a word. In fact the kids are that used to seeing it ,they have started using it. Caoile puts it in her smoothies. It wouldn't be great in cereal, but not bad in tea or coffee.

Anyway we will see how the no dairy goes. I have a feeling that dairy doesn't suit me. No cheese will be a tough one. I wonder does that mean no beef? I was thinking of not buying white bread, that would be another good one.

Anyway be very good to yourselves this week. This month is hard on the mind. I find myself a little numb. A good book is hard to beat, I've started one I am enjoying, it's called Accidental Apprentice, the same guy wrote Slumdog Millionaire. Chat to you next week.

If you need any hair advice or product advice, email me at foumcgov@yahoo.com