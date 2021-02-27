Loreto group continuing to spread positivity and mental health awareness

Ysi Peace of Minds is a young social innovator group from Loreto Letterkenny who are working on improving people’s mental health especially during these tough times with Covid-19.

Since the start of the school year, the group has organised many events to help spread awareness on the importance of mental health.

During November and December, YSI Peace of Minds held a competition called “Nominate your Hero”. This was a nationwide campaign asking people to nominate a person who is kind and who helped them over these times of hardship / or in the past.

The winner got a Christmas Dinner for six, sponsored by local businesses. This event was a success and Orla Neely was the lucky winner who was supplied with a free Christmas dinner.

In December, YSI Peace of Minds organised a fundraiser where we made Late Late Toy Show goodie bags. This was a great success and there were over 70 bags sold.

The team raised many funds to support their project. Each bag contained many Christmas treats and a Christmas worksheet activity. These were very popular with children and were perfect for the Late Late Toy Show.



When Lockdown No. 3 commenced Peace Of Minds were determined to carry on the spread of positivity and mental health awareness. A group worked on a 30-day mental health challenge to brighten people’s month. Everyday there is a new task for people to complete. These tasks are suitable for all ages and are made to create happiness. Some tasks include meditation or a nice nature walk.

As well as the 30 day mental health challenge, there will also be a 30 day fitness challenge. YSI Peace of Minds know that physical health is just as important as mental health and that each contributes to one another.

That is why we are encouraging people to get involved in this fitness challenge and to try and participate in the challenges as much as possible because exercise and fresh air can have a huge impact on your mental health. All these tasks are being uploaded on our social media pages on Instagram:@ysipeaceofminds and Facebook:@ysipeaceminds.

Make sure to take part and remember YOUR mental health is YOUR priority!!

Latest project

YSI Peace of Minds are now working with the Donegal Volunteer Centre, with the hope that our model will be sent to all centres around Ireland.

Our aim is to give recognition to all volunteers and the groups that they are involved in. This involves regular Zoom meetings with the centre and contacting different agencies looking for people who have made a difference in the communities, far and wide.

YSI Peace of Minds plan to interview 12 volunteers and post these interviews each month.

We are looking for volunteers to interview for this campaign, if you are interested and think your organisation deserves recognition, feel free to contact YSI Peace of Minds on any of our social media accounts.

You can message our Instagram and Facebook pages under the username: ysipeaceofminds or you can email ysipeaceofminds@gmail.com .