St Patrick’s Day nostalgia online for Bundoran - special event will show footage and photos of old parades

Appeal for Bundoran citizens living away to send a short video

Flashback to 1993

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

On St Patrick’s Day afternoon, Discover Bundoran will broadcast a series of vintage parades on its Facebook page.

In place of a real life parade, footage of Bundoran parades from years gone by will be played out, starting in 1987 going right up to 2019.

Organisers are also calling for the “Bundoran Abroad” to take part on the day too.

“We are asking for Bundoran citizens and those who have an affinity or connection to the town who are living away – anywhere in the world – to send us a short video greeting to wish everyone a happy St Patrick’s Day from where they are," said producer of the Afternoon of Vintage Parades, Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth.

"We will then play these out throughout the show. These can be sent to us via our website www.discoverbundoran.com/ stpatricksday” 

The St Patrick’s Day parade has always been the kick start of the year in Bundoran with thousands lining the streets annually to witness many floats, marching bands, community groups and local businesses take part in the national holiday celebrations.

St Patrick’s Day Parade director John O’Connell said: "We are very excited to have this opportunity to virtually connect with the wider Bundoran community around the world and join together in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Hopefully everyone will have the opportunity to visit us again in person as soon as it is safe to do so."

The parade footage will also be interspersed with special St Patrick’s Day performances from Bundoran musicians and artists.

Shane Smyth added: "We have access to a number of vintage parade clips and are grateful to those who gave their clearance to use them for our special broadcasts across St Patrick’s Day. We look forward to celebrating the national holiday as best we can and hope that things will be back to normal by next year."

The Afternoon of Vintage Parades will be broadcast on the Discover Bundoran Facebook page from 3pm on Wednesday, March 17.

