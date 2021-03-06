HAIR COLUMN: Taking a step towards feeling so much better

Hello Donegal and beyond...

This week we have had some fine weather. Caoile and I have been walking Tullan Strand every day. That’s about 8,000 steps for those of you counting. It is fantastic for the mind. I have also taken part in a couple of online webinars and they have all pointed me in the direction of meditation. So I've given it a go.

It’s no easy thing, to meditate. Apparently when you meditate, focusing on your breath, you can't be at other stuff like giving yourself a hard time and the likes. It is connected to mindfulness, so only focusing on the hear and now.

I’ve turned on a couple of meditation apps and have promptly fallen asleep. A wee nap does the heart good.

It will take a lot more effort on my part.

I've been listening to this Irish man "Willy Horton". He’s telling me that I am not who I think I am . I am not my body and not even my mind and the only thing holding me back is who I think I am.

It all makes sense when I am listening to him. Trying to tell you, it then starts to sound potty. I'll keep at it anyway, it's not doing any harm.

Guess what I did last night? I made mince pies!

I've had a jar winking at me since Christmas. I’ve had this idea that I wanted to mix it with apple, so I did. They came out very nice - pastry a bit thin maybe.

I'm going to bring some down to my parents, after they get the vaccine.

I'm going up now to the sitting room to do a bit of yoga, it's always a good day when I get a good stretch in.



Have a nice week and if you need any hair help just send me a text or an email to foumcgov@yahoo.com, 0863260404