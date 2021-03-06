HAIR COLUMN: Taking a step towards feeling so much better

Contact
The beautiful Tullan Strand, Bundoran
Hello Donegal and beyond...
This week we have had some fine weather. Caoile and I have been walking Tullan Strand every day. That’s about 8,000 steps for those of you counting. It is fantastic for the mind. I have also taken part in a couple of online webinars and they have all pointed me in the direction of meditation. So I've given it a go.
It’s no easy thing, to meditate. Apparently when you meditate, focusing on your breath, you can't be at other stuff like giving yourself a hard time and the likes. It is connected to mindfulness, so only focusing on the hear and now.
I’ve turned on a couple of meditation apps and have promptly fallen asleep. A wee nap does the heart good.
It will take a lot more effort on my part.
I've been listening to this Irish man "Willy Horton". He’s telling me that I am not who I think I am . I am not my body and not even my mind and the only thing holding me back is who I think I am.
It all makes sense when I am listening to him. Trying to tell you, it then starts to sound potty. I'll keep at it anyway, it's not doing any harm.
Guess what I did last night? I made mince pies!
I've had a jar winking at me since Christmas. I’ve had this idea that I wanted to mix it with apple, so I did. They came out very nice - pastry a bit thin maybe.
I'm going to bring some down to my parents, after they get the vaccine.
I'm going up now to the sitting room to do a bit of yoga, it's always a good day when I get a good stretch in.
Have a nice week and if you need any hair help just send me a text or an email to foumcgov@yahoo.com, 0863260404
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Members of the Donegal Asylum Seekers Support Group welcomed the new residents. PICTURE: Donegal Asylum Seekers Support Group
Proprietor of the Highlands Hotel in Glenties Johnny Boyle celebrates with Michael Gallagher, Jim McGuinness and Sam
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.