HAIR COLUMN: So many ways to keep in touch during lockdown

Contact
Hello Donegal and beyond . . .
I have no news, no craic, although I got a €300 bill from Vodaphone for a phone not in use in my salon.
I paid the bill and asked to be cut off. I have this luxury as my husband / plumber / handyman is also a bit of a tech guy. He is going to install a system which will hopefully mean I pay a lot less monthly on my bills.
It means I will be giving up my landline which at this point is not so bad as I need new business cards anyway, so I can handle a new phone number. The way people contact the salon has changed so much in the last five years. I'd say 50% of people text on contact us via Facebook or Whatsapp.
It doesn’t bother me at all, I am happy that people want to book an appointment by whatever means.
I would say very soon the landline will be a thing of the past. In fact I am now buying a phone which looks like a landline but is only using internet.
Anyway there are lots of other things going on in the salon. I am changing things up. I am undergoing a fabulous hair colouring course which is keeping me busy as well as a Facebook and Instagram course which is free with Donegal ETB, a ten week course for businesses. Check it out.
There is a lot less walking going on this week with all the rain but that will pass.
By the way, have a very Happy Mother’s Day and if you are not a mother have a very Happy Sunday!
And to all the fabulous women out there keep being fabulous and breathe . . .
In the meantime if you need any hair advise, contact me anyway you want - foumcgov@yahoo.com or 0863260404
KP_pbdy_all_body_ RAGGED
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Derry's Anthony Tohill in action against Donegal's Joyce McMullan in the rain in Clones in the Ulster Final of '93 Picture credit; Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.