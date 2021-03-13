HAIR COLUMN: So many ways to keep in touch during lockdown

Hello Donegal and beyond . . .

I have no news, no craic, although I got a €300 bill from Vodaphone for a phone not in use in my salon.

I paid the bill and asked to be cut off. I have this luxury as my husband / plumber / handyman is also a bit of a tech guy. He is going to install a system which will hopefully mean I pay a lot less monthly on my bills.

It means I will be giving up my landline which at this point is not so bad as I need new business cards anyway, so I can handle a new phone number. The way people contact the salon has changed so much in the last five years. I'd say 50% of people text on contact us via Facebook or Whatsapp.

It doesn’t bother me at all, I am happy that people want to book an appointment by whatever means.

I would say very soon the landline will be a thing of the past. In fact I am now buying a phone which looks like a landline but is only using internet.

Anyway there are lots of other things going on in the salon. I am changing things up. I am undergoing a fabulous hair colouring course which is keeping me busy as well as a Facebook and Instagram course which is free with Donegal ETB, a ten week course for businesses. Check it out.

There is a lot less walking going on this week with all the rain but that will pass.

By the way, have a very Happy Mother’s Day and if you are not a mother have a very Happy Sunday!

And to all the fabulous women out there keep being fabulous and breathe . . .



In the meantime if you need any hair advise, contact me anyway you want - foumcgov@yahoo.com or 0863260404

