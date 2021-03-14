Cookery: Sweet treats for Mother's Day

Now that we’re stuck at home this Mother’s Day, let’s make the absolute best of it and create a restaurant quality (EASY!) dessert ourselves!

Siúcra has teamed up with foodie and parenting influencer, Lili Forberg to whip up an incredible New York Baked Cheesecake with butterscotch sauce using some staple ingredients.

Siúcra and Lili Forberg have also created the fluffiest American style buttermilk pancakes served with banana and chocolate chips.

Better than any restaurant brunch, it's amazing what you can create with just a few simple ingredients from the cupboard.

If that's not enough we've also included easy Love Heart Iced Cookies that are great to make with the kids – they’ll love eating them just as much as they’ll love making them!

New York Baked Cheesecake

Ingredients:

For the base:

l 100g butter

l 200g digestive biscuits

l 2 tbsp Siúcra Light Golden-Brown Sugar

For the cheesecake:

l 800g full fat cream cheese

l 200g Siúcra Light Golden-Brown Sugar

l 3 tbsp plain flour

l 1 tsp vanilla essence

l 4 free range eggs

l 200g sour cream

For the Butterscotch sauce:

l 100g Siúcra Caster Sugar

l 50g butter (salted or unsalted)

l 100ml cream

Method

1) For the base- crumb the biscuits and add the Siúcra Light Golden-Brown Sugar and melted butter and mix together.

2) Press into a 9” (22 cm) lined spring form baking tin and bake for ten minutes on 220°.

3) Whisk the cream cheese in a mixing bowl, add the Siúcra Light Golden-Brown Sugar and whisk until smooth.

4) Add the flour, lemon juice and vanilla and gradually add the eggs and whisk.

5) Stir in the sour cream and pour the mixture into the baking tin.

6) Try to get rid of any air bubbles by gently tapping the tin on the counter a few times. Doing this will bring the bubbles to the surface and level out the top of your cake too.

7) Bake on 220° for 10 minutes. Reduce to 110° and bake for a further 45 minutes. Let the cake cool in the closed oven. Once cooled, stick into the fridge to set.

For the butterscotch sauce

1) Add Siúcra Caster Sugar to a pot and heat until melted. Then, add the butter and cream.

3) Stir until it forms into a sauce, don't worry if there are lumps, they will solve when heated.

4) Remove from the stove and cool a little before drizzling over the baked cheesecake. You can also drizzle some melted chocolate.

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes

Don't forget to sprinkle some Siúcra Icing Sugar to give them that finishing touch.

Ingredients

l 350g or 2.5 cups plain flour

l 2 tbsp Siúcra Caster Sugar

l 1 tsp baking soda

l 1 tsp baking powder

l 650ml or 2 1/2 cups buttermilk

l 50g or 1/4 cup Unsalted butter

l 2 eggs separated

l 1 tsp vanilla essence

l Pinch of salt

Method

1) Add and mix the plain flour, Siúcra Caster Sugar, salt, baking soda and baking powder in a large mixing bowl.

2) Pour in the Buttermilk and melted butter.

3) Separate the eggs and add the yolks only (keep the whites for the end).

4) Mix the ingredients together with a spatula, until all the ingredients are blended, but don't over mix as it will stop your pancakes from being fluffy. It’s fine if there are little lumps. They’re good!

5) Add the egg whites, these are added separately to make the pancakes extra fluffy.

6) Add the vanilla and gently stir the mixture.

7) If you have time let the mixture rest for up to 10 mins to allow the raising agents to get working.

8) Heat a pan to a medium heat and melt some butter onto it.

9) Use a 1/3 cup measure to ladle some mixture onto the middle of the pan.

10) When the pancake starts to bubble on the top it is time to flip it over.

11) Cook until the bottom of the pancake is also golden brown and then remove from the pan.

12) Top with all your favorite toppings and don't forget to sprinkle Siúcra icing sugar on top to give it that finishing touch.

Love Heart Iced Cookies

20-30 cookies

Ingredients

200g Siúcra Caster Sugar

200g butter softened

1 large egg beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

400g plain flour

1 packet Siúcra Instant Royal Icing

1 packet Siúcra Roll Out Icing

4 tablespoons Siúcra Icing Sugar

Pink and purple gel food colouring

Edible silver balls

Small piping bag with nozzle, optional

Method

1. Cream the butter and Caster sugar together. Beat in the egg and vanilla until well combined.

2. Sieve the flour and add to the mixture. Flatten slightly and wrap in cling film. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes. Sprinkle a little flour on to a work surface, roll out the cookie dough to an even thickness (approx 1/2 inch). Cut out shapes with a cookie cutter. Carefully put them on a lined baking tray and return to the fridge for another 30 minutes.

3. Bake at 150℃ for 20-25 minutes until the cookies are golden brown.

4. Allow to cool completely.

5. To decorate, sieve the Siucra Royal Icing Sugar into a bowl and follow the directions on the packet to make it. Divide between two bowls. Colour one bowl with pink food colouring and the other with purple. Fill a small piping bag with one of the coloured icings. Pipe around the edge of the cookie. Carefully fill the middle of the cookie with the other coloured icing.

6. To decorate the cookies with Siúcra Roll Out Icing, dust a work surface with Siúcra Icing Sugar. Lightly knead the Siúcra Roll Out Icing sugar for 2 minutes. Sprinkle a little Siúcra Icing sugar on a work surface and roll out the icing to 1/2 inch thick. Use the same shape cookie cutter as used for the cookies and cut out the icing. Spread a thin layer of Siúcra Instant Royal Icing onto the cookies then stick the roll out icing on top. The Siúcra Roll Out Icing can also be coloured with food colouring.