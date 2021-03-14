Remembering her mammy on Mother's Day . . . Nora's charity run raises over €10,000 for hospice

When Nora Doherty pulled on her runners ahead of her charity run in London early this morning, she knew it would be a challenge like no other.

The fact that it was her birthday - and she was running the 30k challenge on Mother’s Day in memory of her mum Noreen - made her all the more determined to succeed.

But the unbelievable support she has received from back home in Donegal also made it all the more manageable.

Nora initially hoped to raise €300 for Donegal Hospice - but by the time she finished her charity run earlier today, the amount raised was over €10,500 - and counting!

Nora Doherty (front left) with her mum Noreen, and the rest of the Doherty children - front, Grace, Patricia and Maria; Back, Barney, John Joe, Connell and Seamus

“I can’t believe how generous everyone has been,” Nora said this evening.

“I am blown away by the support. I had a target of €300, so to raise over €10,000 is just awesome.

“Thank you to everyone. It’s been brilliant”,

Kilmacrennan woman Nora took up a primary school teaching post in North London last September. And while she enjoys the odd run, she set herself a Mother’s Day challenge when she decided to run 30k and raise some money for Donegal Hospice.

Nora’s mum Noreen worked as a palliative care nurse in the hospice, but after caring for so many others during a brilliant nursing career, Noreen herself needed the care of the hospice in her final days prior to her passing in 2006.

She left behind her husband John, and their eight young children, twins Barney and Maria, Seamus, Nora, Patricia, John Joe, Connell and Grace.

Fifteen years later and Noreen is still dearly missed by her family and friends, as well as her former colleagues at Donegal Hospice.

Birthday girl - Nora Doherty

And it was their kindness and compassion shown to Noreen, and to the Doherty family, that has never been forgotten by Nora and that’s why she decided to do something special to say thanks.

“I thought it would be a nice, especially given that March 24 is my birthday (Nora turned 24 today!) and it’s Mother’s Day too.”

Nora left her Highgate home early this morning, beginning her 30k trek around the streets and past the sights of London.

“I started just after 7.30,” she explained.

“We don’t have any 5k restrictions like back home, so that wasn’t an issue.

“I did pick up an injury in my left foot at around 23k, and I struggled a bit, but I just kept going.”

Over three and a half hours later and the 30k run was complete.

And there to greet her at the finish was her big sister Maria who travelled up from Clapham in South London.

It was the perfect end to a brilliant charity effort.

And on Mother’s Day, nobody would be prouder of Nora than her beautiful mammy, Noreen.