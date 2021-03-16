Sligo Rovers to deliver in the maternity ward - free jersey for every new-born

Mums-to-be from parts of south Donegal heading to the maternity ward in Sligo University Hospital are set to get a bonus delivery!

With the new League of Ireland season kicking off this weekend, Sligo Rovers have done a deal that will see a tiny soccer jersey being offered to every baby born in the hospital this year on the day that they enter the world.

The project, headed by the club and The Bit O’ Red Supporters Trust in conjunction with Sligo University Hospital (formerly Sligo Regional Hospital), will see over 1,000 Rovers jerseys donated to families of newborns in Sligo and parts of Leitrim, Donegal, Roscommon, Cavan and Mayo, which are also served by the hospital.

The jersey is a replica of the 2021 home jersey, featuring all details of the famous Bit O’ Red shirt.

Juliana Henry, Director of Midwifery at Sligo University Hospital said: “This is a very novel idea and will be a lovely memento for the babies born in the hospital this year.

But it remains to be seen if any Finn Harps loving mums - and dads - decline the offer on loyalty grounds!

Sligo Rovers chief executive Colin Feehily said: “Sligo Rovers has existed through 93 years because each generation has passed their love of the club on to the next.

“We are very proud of what Rovers means to our region and how it can form a part of all our lives and connect us as well. We are taking this measure to bring that feeling to even more people.

“The idea stemmed from our Supporters Trust who helped make it happen. I’d also like to thank our sponsors for being very supportive in allowing us to make it logistically possible and financially viable. As well as our supporters, the business community has constantly backed us this last year.

Gerard O’Connor of the Bit O’ Red Supporters Trust said: “We saw a demand for a product like this and thought ‘how can we bring it to as many supporters as possible, as well as introducing Rovers to people who may previously not be fans?’

“The club and the Trust work together on many projects and I’m delighted it has come to fruition.

“We also hope it is something for families not from Sligo and who may be seeking a connection to the area. Now, as they grow their family, they are also Rovers fans as well.”

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley said: “It’s a lovely idea. The community here get right behind the football club. Since I’ve been here, they’ve been absolutely fantastic. There’s an incredible support behind us and we do not take it for granted for one second.

Sligo kick-off their SSE Premier Division campaign on Saturday at home to Dundalk at 6.00 pm while Finn Harps are in action at the same time, at home to Bohemians.

