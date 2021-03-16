Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Sligo Rovers to deliver in the maternity ward - free jersey for every new-born

But will mums-to-be from south Donegal decline the offer if there are Finn Harps loyalties!

Sligo Rovers to deliver in the maternity ward - free jersey for every new-born

Staff from Sligo University Hospital and Sligo Rovers representatives at the launch of the initiative

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Mums-to-be from parts of south Donegal heading to the maternity ward in Sligo University Hospital are set to get a bonus delivery!

With the new League of Ireland season kicking off this weekend, Sligo Rovers have done a deal that will see a tiny soccer jersey being offered to every baby born in the hospital this year on the day that they enter the world.

The project, headed by the club and The Bit O’ Red Supporters Trust in conjunction with Sligo University Hospital (formerly Sligo Regional Hospital), will see over 1,000 Rovers jerseys donated to families of newborns in Sligo and parts of Leitrim, Donegal, Roscommon, Cavan and Mayo, which are also served by the hospital.

The jersey is a replica of the 2021 home jersey, featuring all details of the famous Bit O’ Red shirt.

Juliana Henry, Director of Midwifery at Sligo University Hospital said: “This is a very novel idea and will be a lovely memento for the babies born in the hospital this year.

But it remains to be seen if any Finn Harps loving mums - and dads - decline the offer on loyalty grounds!

Sligo Rovers chief executive Colin Feehily said: “Sligo Rovers has existed through 93 years because each generation has passed their love of the club on to the next.

“We are very proud of what Rovers means to our region and how it can form a part of all our lives and connect us as well. We are taking this measure to bring that feeling to even more people.

“The idea stemmed from our Supporters Trust who helped make it happen. I’d also like to thank our sponsors for being very supportive in allowing us to make it logistically possible and financially viable. As well as our supporters, the business community has constantly backed us this last year.

Gerard O’Connor of the Bit O’ Red Supporters Trust said: “We saw a demand for a product like this and thought ‘how can we bring it to as many supporters as possible, as well as introducing Rovers to people who may previously not be fans?’

“The club and the Trust work together on many projects and I’m delighted it has come to fruition.

“We also hope it is something for families not from Sligo and who may be seeking a connection to the area. Now, as they grow their family, they are also Rovers fans as well.”

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley said: “It’s a lovely idea. The community here get right behind the football club. Since I’ve been here, they’ve been absolutely fantastic. There’s an incredible support behind us and we do not take it for granted for one second.

Sligo kick-off their SSE Premier Division campaign on Saturday at home to Dundalk at 6.00 pm while Finn Harps are in action at the same time, at home to Bohemians.

See this week's Donegal Post newspaper for the full story.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie