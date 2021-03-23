Revealed: Four artists selected for month-long residencies later this year in Donegal - Covid permitting. 

The organisers of a project which brings artists to the edge of the Atlantic in north Donegal say they’ve been stunned by the level of interest – more than 570 applications from artists in 61 countries.

The visual arts organisation Artlink, based in the abandoned army camp Fort Dunree on the coast of Inishowen, plans to welcome four artists for month-long residencies later this year, Covid permitting.

The four residencies are going to Icelandic photographer and filmmaker Jessica Auer; Israeli artist Itamar Gov; Dublin-based artist and lecturer Anthony Haughey; and Áine McBride, originally from Letterkenny and living in Dublin.

Martha McCulloch of Artlnk said it’s been amazing to watch the applications flooding in from across the world.

“It’s been like working for the United Nations for the past few weeks,” she said.

Martha was one of a panel of five judges given the task of selecting the successful artists. Fellow panel member Adriana Valderanna Lopez of Ulster University said: “We had lots to think about. The scale and quality of the applications meant the selection process was highly competitive.”

Rebecca Strain, who works with Artlink, commented: “We’re delighted that there’s the prospect of welcoming these four artists, who’ve got exciting plans for their time in Fort Dunree. But of course we’re also very sorry that so many talented people who applied are being disappointed. We would love to have many more places available.”

Applications came from artists across Europe; from Russia and several other countries in the former Soviet bloc; the Middle East, including Iran and Dubai; India; Japan; North, Central and South America; and several African countries.

The remarkable success of the residencies builds on Artlink’s growing reputation. Set up in 1992 as an artist-led organisation for the north-west, Artlink has operated on a shoestring for years, thanks to the work of a committed group of artists and volunteers.

Support from the Arts Council and Donegal County Council has helped the organisation to develop a busy and varied programme.

As well as residencies, this includes regular exhibitions, workshops and community projects, from making ceramics to creative gardening.

The selection of Icelandic artist Jessica Auer builds on existing links between Donegal, Iceland and Norway through a joint EDGES project, which focuses on cultural heritage and contemporary art. Auer’s time in Fort Dunree will be part of a wider project in which she is researching historic links between remote places in the North Atlantic.

Áine McBride is planning to use the kiln in the Artlink studio to produce ceramic and glass works which may relate to the decaying remains of the military huts at Fort Dunree. Martha McCulloch says that over the years many artists have found inspiration at the site.

“We’ve missed having artists at Dunree over the past year. We’ll be delighted to welcome our four artists when it’s safe to do so. Dunree Fort has a rich history and inspirational vistas over land and sea which are unique to this beautiful, remote site. We look forward to the magic happening again.”

Drawn to Fort Dunree Artlink’s offices at Fort Dunree may be spartan and the nearby gallery space may be rented out, but the location has proved a magnet for artists.

Fort Dunree, seven miles from Buncrana, is on a rocky eminence pounded by the sea on three sides. It has panoramic views over Lough Swilly, the Atlantic and much of north Donegal. The road out from Buncrana winds along the coastline of Lough Swilly and passes Desertegney church (1963-64), the third of seven Donegal churches designed by the renowned architect Liam McCormick. Fort Dunree has been open to the public since 1986. It has a military museum and boasts one of the best collections of coastal artillery guns in the world.