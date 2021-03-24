A chance to get active with the Ag Súgradh Le Chéile Family Fun Challenge

The Ag Súgradh Le Chéile Family Fun Challenge has been launched by Donegal Sports Partnership.

This latest initiative will run over four weeks and its aim is for participants be active every day during the four-week period.

Kirsty Browne, Ag Súgradh Le Chéile Coordinator, says the programme is something families can take in over the Easter break.

“People can get active and play indoors, in the garden or within the 5K limit of their home. People can either complete the physical activity challenge card or choose their own activity.

“So, our message is simple – do what you can, when you can. The objective is to be active as a family, and most importantly to have fun and enjoy the activities,” Kirsty said

“The timeframe of this challenge covers the mid-term to help encourage and give parents and guardians ideas for what to do with their children during this time off,” she added.

Families can register for free through Eventbrite at:

https:// agsugradhlecheilefamilychallen ge.eventbrite.ie

Once registered, they will receive an email with the link to the challenge card and closed Facebook group.

The Facebook group gives parents and guardians access to additional resources, physical activity tips and motivation, as well as helping encourage other families along the way.