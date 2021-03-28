Contact

HAIR COLUMN: The joys of walking, painting and vegetarian cooking

Fionnuala McGovern of Arroo Hair Salon

Hello Donegal and beyond . . . 

Here we find ourselves at the far end of March.
The year is flying by. Thank God for that sunshine again, it gives a sense of hope.
My daughter Caoile and I are back at the walking for the Ladies GAA.
We are doing around 10k a day which won't get us on the leader board but we think we are brilliant.
The latest thing in my life is paint. I am going to paint the outside of my salon. I am going for navy.
In my head it's navy but who knew there are so many shades of navy. I keep telling myself, if I don't like it I can paint over it or add black to it, if it's too Royal Blue.
I am also getting my salon chairs re-covered, changing a radiator, getting new lights fitted.
All my business cards and flyers will need to be changed for my new phone number, so I have plenty to keep me busy, or my husband for that matter.
Another thing I have been dabbling with is vegetarian cooking. I am not aiming at being a veggie but I do think we eat too much meat at our house. The Happy Pear cook book arrived yesterday so I made a chickpea and spinach curry.
It was really good, I didn't miss the meat at all. My next challenge is to make something like meatballs which are supposed to be meat. I am not sure what you use instead, mushrooms or lentils maybe?
That one will be harder to get the green light from the two males in the house. It might be all a bit too much for my son and husband. They are not convinced yet! A little at a time. That's the way to do it.


If you need any hair advice call 0863260404 or email me at foumcgov@yahoo.com


