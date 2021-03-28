Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal musician links up with Italian producer for latest single

New single for ADGY

Donegal musician links up with Italian producer for latest single

Donegal artist ADGY releases new single

Reporter:

Reporter

Donegal artist ADGY is releasing a new single with one of Italy's most-streamed pop producers, Glaceo.
The duo spent months working on new music together during lockdown, and Never Let You Go is the next song to be released by the artists.

ADGY started releasing music last year, and already, his debut release Like You Do has gained over 2 million cross-platform streams between Spotify and Youtube.

The Irish artist said he wanted to collaborate with as many different producers throughout lockdown as possible as limitations to go and have in-person studio sessions became impossible. After signing a publishing deal in June last year his plans to move to London to write music came to a firm halt, so the artist decided to write music remotely from Donegal until lockdowns are lifted and he can travel and work in the studio again.
“Instead of coming to a standstill with new releases, I had to adapt to the situation, so I decided to work with my publishers and collaborate with different producers from all around the world to make great music.
“It's been such a cool experience and it's really helped kick start my career as an artist.
“ I still can't wait to get back into the studio and make more music, and I'm raring to go once it’s possible again. I have some really exciting new music in the works and in the plans at the moment so the last year has really just been the tip of the iceberg in terms of what's to come,” he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Grave Robbers strike at two Donegal graveyards

Evan Forker, 17, from Dungloe at his grandfather's graveside in Annagry following the theft of a special plaque the family had placed there in memory of this well-known Tunnel Tiger

Grave Robbers strike at two Donegal graveyards

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie