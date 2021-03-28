Donegal musician links up with Italian producer for latest single

Donegal artist ADGY is releasing a new single with one of Italy's most-streamed pop producers, Glaceo.

The duo spent months working on new music together during lockdown, and Never Let You Go is the next song to be released by the artists.

ADGY started releasing music last year, and already, his debut release Like You Do has gained over 2 million cross-platform streams between Spotify and Youtube.

The Irish artist said he wanted to collaborate with as many different producers throughout lockdown as possible as limitations to go and have in-person studio sessions became impossible. After signing a publishing deal in June last year his plans to move to London to write music came to a firm halt, so the artist decided to write music remotely from Donegal until lockdowns are lifted and he can travel and work in the studio again.

“Instead of coming to a standstill with new releases, I had to adapt to the situation, so I decided to work with my publishers and collaborate with different producers from all around the world to make great music.

“It's been such a cool experience and it's really helped kick start my career as an artist.

“ I still can't wait to get back into the studio and make more music, and I'm raring to go once it’s possible again. I have some really exciting new music in the works and in the plans at the moment so the last year has really just been the tip of the iceberg in terms of what's to come,” he said.