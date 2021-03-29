Could vaccine-only film screenings soon be on offer at north-west cinemas?

Ireland's biggest cinema chain has put forward the possibility of vaccine-only screenings when restrictions are eased.

Omniplex, which has 33 branches in Ireland, including its outlet at Strand Road in Derry and one in Sligo, says it could offer one screening with social distancing for those yet to receive a Covid jab.

Speaking to Newstalk radio, company director Mark Anderson says there are a few things that need to be considered before it could be introduced.

He said: “Would it be legal to distinguish between vaccinated and non-vaccinated people? That would be all down to the Government's guidelines on social distancing.”

He said if the guidelines do change around social distancing for those who have been vaccinated, it could change what they will be able to do as a business.

Mr Anderson says it would be a good move for business and a much-needed boost for those who have been vaccinated.

“For those people who have received their vaccination, they can go in and there will be no social distancing. Also, as a business we could potentially increase our revenue four-fold, that is something worth considering.

“I do think that choice is important, so the same choice would have to be afforded in terms of show times and screenings for vaccinated people and non-vaccinated people.”