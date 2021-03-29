Dungloe community encouraged to play their part in Easter weekend clean-up

Dungloe GAA Minor Board are organising a 'Spring Clean your Townland' over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, from Friday, April 2 to Monday 5.

They are looking for as many volunteers as possible to get the community townlands clean from litter, all within a walk from your house.

Gloves, bags and litter pickers are kindly supplied by Donegal County Council. Townland co-ordinators have family packs ready.

Covid guidelines must be adhered to. Families will be asked to stay within their bubble and everyone taking part must ensure social distancing.

For more details, you can contact 0879399171 or check out the Dungloe GAA Minor Board facebook page to arrange the area you will cover.