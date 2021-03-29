Monday night bingo goes online at Letterkenny Gaels

Donegal’s youngest GAA Club, Letterkenny Gaels, have moved with the times and demand, by offering their weekly bingo online.

Like many other sports clubs and community organisations during Covid, the Gaels are struggling with fundraising efforts. Although on-field activities are currently suspended, the bills still arrive and the Letterkenny club hope that offering online bingo to the community will help with this, while at the same time allowing bingo enthusiasts enjoy their weekly game.

Thomas McGinty, who calls the numbers every Monday night, is happy to be back in the hot seat. “We had a good crowd of regulars who attended the bingo every week in Arena 7 but unfortunately with Covid this was cancelled.

"We are now delighted to be able to offer the bingo again to the locals, we also had players from across the country who played the first week” said Thomas (pictured).

Zoom is the word many of us will associate with the pandemic and Zoom is the platform which is being used by the Gaels for hosting the bingo

Books are on sale every Thursday at Arena 7 from 6.30pm - 8pm and on Saturdays from 11am - 1pm and can also be purchased online via Clubforce.

As far as the prizes go, the club are giving away €2,260 every Monday night. The club members are happy to assist anyone who wish to get set up with Zoom.

For more information please see Arena 7 Bingo Facebook page or contact (087) 279 1607.

Books can be purchased online by following the below link:

https://member.clubforce.com/ memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID= 2861&clb=1