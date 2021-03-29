Balloons, bunting and birthday wishes as Jim turns 90

A big happy birthday to Jim Wasson from Glebe in Letterkenny who turns 90 today.

He has been inundated with birthday messages of goodwill from his neighbours and many friends.

There have been birthday requests on Highland Radio too, including one from Jim's son Sammy, and grandchildren.

Jim even got a lovely birthday visit earlier today from Garda Maeve Logue of the Community Policing Unit in Leterkenny who called with dinner from the Meals on Wheels service.

He is a popular member of the local community, and sings in his church choir.

Many happy returns on your special day Jim.