Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Stamp of approval as Tommy celebrates 40 years with An Post

A special anniversary for popular Rathmullan native 

An Post - Tommy McNaught

40 years with An Post - Tommy McNaught PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

A slice of apple tart and a cup of tea - the perfect way to celebrate a special anniversary during these socially distanced times.

Today, the counter staff at the post office on Letterkenny’s Main Street, couldn’t let Tommy McNaught’s 40 years with An Post pass without some small bit of celebration.

The popular Rathmullan man started out with An Post back on April 21, 1981. 

Over the years he has been an important part of the An Post team, guaranteeing his customers a friendly smile and a chat.

Today, he got some special treatment from his colleagues who in normal times, would have organised a bigger and better celebration. Still, the apple tart went down a treat . . . 

A keen sportsman, Tommy played with Rathmullan Celtic for many seasons, and still enjoys staying fit. He likes to swim and cycle, and the odd run too. Tommy also likes a leisurely stroll with his dog Princess.

And when the restrictions are eased, he will be back at Finn Park to support his beloved Finn Harps.

Married to Siobhan, the couple live in Ballybofey. Tommy has two grandchildren, Freya and Fián. He is a son of the late Tony and Etta McNaught - his mum sadly passed away last year.

Tommy is also closing in on another milestone - he has donated blood 99 times, and is just one more donation from reaching the magical 100 mark.

Another excuse for a slice of apple tart and a cuppa . . . . 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie