Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

People urged to be SunSmart as restrictions begin to ease across the country

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland

People urged to be SunSmart as restrictions begin to ease across the country

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

As restrictions begin to ease across the country, the HSE’s National Cancer Control Programme is reminding people to protect themselves from skin cancer. 

If you’re planning on playing tennis or golf, if your children are resuming outdoor sports training, or if you’re going on a trip to the zoo, don’t forget to be SunSmart.


 
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland with over 13,000 cases annually. The number of people being diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland is rising rapidly.

It is generally classified into two groups: melanoma, which is the more aggressive form, and non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC). Between 2020 and 2045, it is predicted that the number of cases of melanoma per year among males and females will increase by 67% and NMSC to increase by 110%.
 
UV (ultraviolet) radiation from the sun causes the DNA damage in our skin which can lead to skin cancer. UV is usually strongest between 11am and 3pm from April to September, even when it’s cloudy. Protect your skin by following the SunSmart 5S’s of Slip, Slop, Slap, Seek and Slide:

-      Slip on clothing: Cover skin as much as possible, wear long sleeves, collared t-shirts, clothes made from close-woven material that does not allow sunlight through.

-     Slop on broad-spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen: Apply sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30+ for adults and 50+ for children, with high UVA protection and water resistant. Reapply regularly. No sunscreen can provide 100% protection, it should be used alongside other protective measures such as clothing and shade.

-      Slap on a wide-brimmed hat: Protect your face, ears and neck.

-      Seek shade: Sit in the cover of trees to avoid direct sunlight. Use a sunshade on your buggy or pram. Keep babies and children out of direct sunlight.

-      Slide on sunglasses: Guard your eyes against harm by wearing sunglasses with UV protection.

And remember,

-      Do not deliberately try to get a suntan. Avoid getting a sunburn. Never use a sunbed.
 
Dr Triona McCarthy, Director of Public Health, HSE NCCP said:“With the new public health measures, people have more opportunity to enjoy getting outside. We want to remind everyone it is easy to enjoy the sun safely by following the SunSmart 5S’s to mind their skin and reduce their risk of skin cancer.”
 
Please see the SunSmart hub at hse.ie and #SunSmart on social for more information.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie