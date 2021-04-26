People urged to be SunSmart as restrictions begin to ease across the country

As restrictions begin to ease across the country, the HSE’s National Cancer Control Programme is reminding people to protect themselves from skin cancer.

If you’re planning on playing tennis or golf, if your children are resuming outdoor sports training, or if you’re going on a trip to the zoo, don’t forget to be SunSmart.

With nearly 13,000 cases annually, skin cancer is our most common cancer in Ireland. But it is mostly preventable. From April to September we need to be #SunSmart and follow the 5S's to protect our skin from UV damage, even on cloudy days.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland with over 13,000 cases annually. The number of people being diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland is rising rapidly.

It is generally classified into two groups: melanoma, which is the more aggressive form, and non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC). Between 2020 and 2045, it is predicted that the number of cases of melanoma per year among males and females will increase by 67% and NMSC to increase by 110%.



UV (ultraviolet) radiation from the sun causes the DNA damage in our skin which can lead to skin cancer. UV is usually strongest between 11am and 3pm from April to September, even when it’s cloudy. Protect your skin by following the SunSmart 5S’s of Slip, Slop, Slap, Seek and Slide:

- Slip on clothing: Cover skin as much as possible, wear long sleeves, collared t-shirts, clothes made from close-woven material that does not allow sunlight through.

- Slop on broad-spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen: Apply sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30+ for adults and 50+ for children, with high UVA protection and water resistant. Reapply regularly. No sunscreen can provide 100% protection, it should be used alongside other protective measures such as clothing and shade.

- Slap on a wide-brimmed hat: Protect your face, ears and neck.

- Seek shade: Sit in the cover of trees to avoid direct sunlight. Use a sunshade on your buggy or pram. Keep babies and children out of direct sunlight.

- Slide on sunglasses: Guard your eyes against harm by wearing sunglasses with UV protection.

And remember,

- Do not deliberately try to get a suntan. Avoid getting a sunburn. Never use a sunbed.



Dr Triona McCarthy, Director of Public Health, HSE NCCP said:“With the new public health measures, people have more opportunity to enjoy getting outside. We want to remind everyone it is easy to enjoy the sun safely by following the SunSmart 5S’s to mind their skin and reduce their risk of skin cancer.”



Please see the SunSmart hub at hse.ie and #SunSmart on social for more information.