Great news as libraries across Donegal are being reopened

Libraries across Donegal are going to reopen on a phased basis and the services that will be available are browse and borrow, contact and collect, doorstep delivery and the online library.

Donegal County Council will review the situation regularly and may make changes to its service provision based on infection rates and public health advice. As part of the Council’s phased approach to re-opening and taking account of public health guidance, library opening hours have been reviewed.

Browse and Borrow

The Browse and Borrow service allows library members to physically enter a participating library for 15 minutes to browse through the stock and select their books and DVDs. The Browse and Borrow service will be available in the following 10 libraries: Central Library, Letterkenny, Milford Community Library, Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth Dobhair, Leabharlann Phobail Na Rosann, Buncrana Community Library, Carndonagh Community Library, Twin Towns Community Library, Lifford Community Library, Bundoran Community Library and Donegal Town Community Library. We cannot offer access to computers, study facilities, research, or seating at the moment.

Contact and Collect

The Contact and Collect service is a way for library members to order books and other items and collect them from the library when they are available. Library members can place requests in the usual way - using our online catalogue, by email or by phone. You can select specific titles or let library staff choose a few wild card surprises for you. Once the requested items have arrived, the library service will make contact to arrange collection during the new opening hours. The Contact and Collect service will operate at the libraries listed above.

Doorstep Delivery

We are also delighted to announce that our Doorstep Delivery Service will continue for those who cannot visit the library. To access this service please contact the Covid-19 Community Response Helpline at 1800 928 982 or email covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie. Books and other items can be delivered directly to your door so you do not have to miss out on your favourite authors.

Online Library

Our free online services continue to be available at www.donegallibrary.ie, where you can access a large range of eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, eNewpapers, online courses, Britannica Encyclopedia, literacy and health events, and lots more.

Access to these services is free of charge and if you are not already a library member you can join online at https://www.librariesireland.ie/join-your-library.

Library Returns

For those of you with library books at home we are happy to take returns when you visit the library, but please don’t be in a rush as we have temporarily extended loan periods and don’t charge overdue fines anymore.

Keeping everyone safe

In order to keep everyone safe we will have controlled access to buildings with a queue management system in place, where visitors must adhere to the current social distancing rules.

Library members will need to bring their library card with them to borrow items through the self service system. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Sanitisation stations will be available throughout the library and members of the public will be asked to follow all safety protocols, including wearing a mask. Provision of physical library services is dependent on public health guidance, and as such access to these services may change in line with this guidance.

Details of new opening hours are available at www.donegallibrary.ie.

We can’t wait to welcome you back and remember - your library transforms, enriches and inspires.