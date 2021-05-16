70 years on . . . . love is in the air in Glenties

Contact
Kitty and Michael pictured on their wedding day on May 14, 1951
A big congratulations to Kitty and Michael Roarty, Glenties who celebrated their Platinum 70th wedding anniversary this week.
They were married on May 14, 1951 and now 70 years later they are celebrating this very unique occasion.
Before lockdown, Kitty (95 years) and Michael (94 years) carried out their weekly shopping in the town, attended Mass and then would often meet family for coffee in the local hotel.
Their health is reasonably good. They have three daughters and two sons, 21 grandchildren, including three sets of twins, and ten great grandchildren.
Congratulations to Kitty and Michael on 70 years of marriage!
Glenties couple Michael and Kitty Roarty who are celebrating 70 years of marriage
