The future of the Burtonport to Letterkenny greenway on the agenda

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher has asked to meet with the new section, within the roads section, that has responsibility for the Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway.
Sinn Féin Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher said that the meeting would be a prelude to meeting local communities along the route.
She said it was important that local communities would be part of the early stages of the project proposal.
Ms Gallagher was informed that she will receive a detailed response to her request this week. It is envisaged that members of the Letterkenny and Glenties Municipal District and appropriate staff will meet to discuss the greenway towards the end of June.
