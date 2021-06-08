Many people in Donegal have great memories of school tours

Many of us will have memories of school tours in Donegal. Some memories are pleasant, however, some are not so pleasant.

For the most part school tours were great; a day out in Redcastle where many of you lost your money in the ball pool or watching the more athletic students take to the slides in various positions.

It was an early rise, in your best clothes. We all remember that. The older kids always took to the back seat.

The first question you were asked was how much money you had on you. Many lied. Those who didn't showed a rolled wad of cash they had managed to cajole from uncles and aunties. These kids were the ones with the sore stomachs at the end of the day.

For some the best part was stopping at a shopping centre on their way home and getting their Pick 'n Mix bag of different sweets.

Whatever your memories, tag us in them, we want to hear them at #schooltourmemoriesdonegal