It will be cloudy for most of the day with drizzle forecast for this evening, Sunday

Get out and enjoy the great outdoors and pack a raincoat

Rosbeg beach and pier

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

It will dry and cloudy in most areas today and be prepared for a few spots of drizzle, at times, on the west coast. The drizzle will turn persistent in western coastal areas this evening. Maximum temperatures 16 to 23 degrees, warmest in the east.

It will remain mostly cloudy overnight, with rain and drizzle becoming widespread for a time. Clearer, fresher conditions will follow from the north west, with perhaps just a few isolated showers on coasts. Minimum temperatures 9 to 12 degrees, in mostly light to moderate westerly breezes, fresh or strong on Atlantic coasts.

