It will be cloudy for most of the day with drizzle forecast for this evening, Sunday

Rosbeg beach and pier
It will dry and cloudy in most areas today and be prepared for a few spots of drizzle, at times, on the west coast. The drizzle will turn persistent in western coastal areas this evening. Maximum temperatures 16 to 23 degrees, warmest in the east.
Mostly dry & warm today with sunny spells️, but cloudy☁️ in Atlantic coastal areas with a little patchy drizzle possible near coasts.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 13, 2021
More persistent rain & drizzle️ will develop along west & northwest coasts later. Highs️ of 15 to 24°C, coolest in Atlantic coastal counties. pic.twitter.com/QISuyIxIwD
It will remain mostly cloudy overnight, with rain and drizzle becoming widespread for a time. Clearer, fresher conditions will follow from the north west, with perhaps just a few isolated showers on coasts. Minimum temperatures 9 to 12 degrees, in mostly light to moderate westerly breezes, fresh or strong on Atlantic coasts.
