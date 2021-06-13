Councillor says situation in Ardara is getting out of hand

Cllr Molloy says he has not received a reply from Irish Water, yet

Councillor says situation in Ardara is getting out of hand

Councillor Molloy calls for action

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Councillor Anthony Molloy has said that a resolution has to be found in relation to a 'toxic smell' in Ardara. 

Speaking at a recent online meeting of the Glenties Municipal District which was held last Tuesday, Cllr Molloy said that he received quite a few complaints about the toxic smell in Ardara, last weekend. 

Cllr Molloy said that this was unacceptable as people prepared their premises for outside dining. 

"It really is getting out of hand. People trying to eat outside - people preparing their premises to eat outside and it was terrible there at the weekend again," he said. 

He told those at the meeting that he has taken the issue up 'numerous times' with Irish Water and has not heard anything from the amenity. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie