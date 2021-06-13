Councillor says situation in Ardara is getting out of hand

Councillor Anthony Molloy has said that a resolution has to be found in relation to a 'toxic smell' in Ardara.

Speaking at a recent online meeting of the Glenties Municipal District which was held last Tuesday, Cllr Molloy said that he received quite a few complaints about the toxic smell in Ardara, last weekend.

Cllr Molloy said that this was unacceptable as people prepared their premises for outside dining.

"It really is getting out of hand. People trying to eat outside - people preparing their premises to eat outside and it was terrible there at the weekend again," he said.

He told those at the meeting that he has taken the issue up 'numerous times' with Irish Water and has not heard anything from the amenity.