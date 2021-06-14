Bright spells and scattered showers forecast for Donegal

Go and explore the great outdoors if you can

Bright spells and scattered showers forecast for Donegal

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

It will be a fresh day with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers today. There will be moderate westerly winds and these will be strong on northern and western coasts. Regardless of the weather, if you are free, pack a raincoat and get out and explore the great outdoors on your own or with friends. 

Tonight
Dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells tonight. Cloud will thicken in the west towards morning. Winds will generally be light, allowing mist patches to form. A cool night with lows of 5 to 7 degrees.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie