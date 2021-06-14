Bright spells and scattered showers forecast for Donegal

It will be a fresh day with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers today. There will be moderate westerly winds and these will be strong on northern and western coasts. Regardless of the weather, if you are free, pack a raincoat and get out and explore the great outdoors on your own or with friends.

Dry for most with hazy sunny spells️, though a few showers ️in the north and northwest.



The best of the sunshine☀️ will be over the southern half of the country.



Highs️ of 14°C in the northwest to 19°C in the southeast.



Tonight

Dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells tonight. Cloud will thicken in the west towards morning. Winds will generally be light, allowing mist patches to form. A cool night with lows of 5 to 7 degrees.