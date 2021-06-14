Connect together while being apart for #MensHealthWeek

#MensHealthWeek
As part of Men's Health week,' you are being invited to join a group for an hour of light discussion and chat about what it is to be a man in Ireland today.
Connecting with each other is important even more so in the current climate.
Among the issues that will be discussed are roles, technology, hobbies, difficulties, sport and just about anything you want to discuss. The discussion will be facilitated and no one will be put under pressure to speak.
The chat will take place on Thursday, June 17 from 7pm to 8pm.
Use Zoom link to join: https://us02web.2oom.us/j/89310160333
