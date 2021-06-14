Connect together while being apart for #MensHealthWeek

Join at the virtual connect cafe

Connect together while being apart for #MensHealthWeek

#MensHealthWeek

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

As part of Men's Health week,' you are being invited to join a group for an hour of light discussion and chat about what it is to be a man in Ireland today. 

Connecting with each other is important even more so in the current climate.

Among the issues that will be discussed are roles, technology, hobbies, difficulties, sport and just about anything you want to discuss. The discussion will be facilitated and no one will be put under pressure to speak. 

The chat will take place on Thursday, June 17 from 7pm to 8pm. 

Use Zoom link to join: https://us02web.2oom.us/j/89310160333

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie