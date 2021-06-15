High visibility Garda presence in Letterkenny this weekend

There will be a high garda visibility and increased checkpoints in the Letterkenny district this weekend on what would have been the annual Donegal International Rally weekend.

Additional patrols, speed checks and check points will be undertaken by gardaí in the district.

Gardaí are concerned that diffing events may take place in uncontrolled events over the course of next weeked.

“Normally this is the Rally weekend which is probably the biggest weekend of the year from north Donegal from Galway to Cork,” Sergeant Eunan Walsh said.

He added that gardaí are concerned about ‘impromptu events on public roads.”

He added: "There will always be a zero tolerance to dangerous driving, drink and drug driving and speeding and any bad driving in general."

He asked people to adhere to public guidelines and not to gather in groups.