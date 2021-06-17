Great news for Gartan School announced this week

Minister Charlie McConalogue
Gartan National School, Churchill, has been approved for tender stage for a new mainstream classroom for the school.
Minister Charlie McConalogue said: "This is great news for the school, for the staff led by principal Joanne Gildea, parents and students and for all the Gartan community and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the community. It is very important for the ongoing success of the school community and for the health and safety of staff and students."
Deputy McConalogue thanked his cabinet colleague Minister Norma Foley for considering this project and the staff, parents and students of the College for all their work. "
I look forward to the school progressing to the tender process in the quickest time frame possible," he said.
