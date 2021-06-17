Great news for Gartan School announced this week

Great news for Gartan School announced this week

Minister Charlie McConalogue

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

News@donegaldemocrat.com

Gartan National School, Churchill, has been approved for tender stage for a new mainstream classroom for the school.

Minister Charlie McConalogue said: "This is great news for the school, for the staff led by principal Joanne Gildea, parents and students and for all the Gartan community and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the community. It is very important for the ongoing success of the school community and for the health and safety of staff and students."

Deputy McConalogue thanked his cabinet colleague Minister Norma Foley for considering this project and the staff, parents and students of the College for all their work. "

https://www.donegallive.ie/news/news/641900/gardai-urge-people-to-be-smart-in-the-fight-against-domestic-burglary.html

I look forward to the school progressing to the tender process in the quickest time frame possible," he said.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie