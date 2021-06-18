Send us your school photographs for upcoming feature

To mark the end of another school year, we are planning to run a few pages of photographs of national school children in our newspapers in the coming weeks.

We featured some stunning photographs our newspapers last year and we hope to do the same again this year and for that we thank you - our readers and school staff who took the time and effort to send us pictures. We would like to feature pupils, this year, who will be leaving national school and going to secondary school.

School events

As well as that, if you have photographs of other classes, or indeed recent school events like sports days, fun days or sponsored events, you can send them too. We would love it if your school was included in our special end of year feature.



We would truly appreciate it if you could organise to have the photographs sent to donegalphotographs@gmail.com.



If you have any further queries please do not hesitate to contact us at chris.ashmore@iconicnews.ie or michelle.nicphaidin@iconicnews.ie.