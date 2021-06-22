Patchy rain from the west due in Donegal this afternoon

It's a great day to enjoy all that Donegal really has to offer

Donegal has stunning beaches

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

It is going to be a relatively nice day with spells of hazy sunshine and just light westerly breezes today. However, cloud will gradually thicken, bringing some patchy rain from the west by late afternoon. Top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees Celsius can be enjoyed and it will be warmest and driest in the east.

Tonight
Patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle will occur tonight. Hill, mist and coastal fog, in just light westerly breezes. Relatively mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees Celsius.

