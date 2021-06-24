Music stars to celebrate the life of Máire Rua in online concert

Daniel O’Donnell, Dominic Kirwan and Philomena Begley are among a host of the country’s top singers and entertainers who will perform in a special tribute event in memory of Máire Rua Gallagher this weekend.

The Máire Rua Tribute Concert will be held online from 8pm on Saturday with all proceeds going to Ionad Oige Ghaoth Dobhair.

There was much sadness across the county and beyond when the much-loved Gaoth Dobhair woman passed away back in January. However, her memory is sure to be celebrated in style during Saturday’s special event.

To celebrate the life of Máire Rua Gallagher, the Gaoth Dobhair community are organising an online tribute night in her memory on Saturday, June 26 at 8pm.

The aim of this celebratory event is to raise much-needed funds for a charity very close to Máire Rua’s heart, namely, Ionad Óige Ghaoth Dobhair, the Gweedore Youth Centre.

Máire Rua’s dream was the establishment of a dedicated purpose built, state-of-the-art youth centre in the heart of her community to provide a past-time for the young.

Máire Rua was a firm favourite with everyone she met - she always had a smile and a kind word



Máire enjoyed seeing young people get on in life and she always made time to speak to them and listen to their views.

This online country music tribute event will see an impressive star line-up of musicians performing on the night. All of these musicians are giving of their time and talents free of charge and will be sharing memories of Máire Rua and how she supported them in their musical endeavors.



Musicians performing on the night will include, Daniel O'Donnell, Garry Gamble, Michael English, Dominic Kirwan, Margo O'Donnell, Lisa Mc Hugh, Séamus Mc Gee, Sarah Louise Mc Fadden, Hugo Duncan, John Mc Nicholl, Shawn Cuddy, Mick Flavin, Conor O'Donnell, Barry Kirwan, Robert Mizzell, Mike Denver, Derek Ryan, David James, Brian Kerrigan, Philomena Begley and Elaine Boyle.

This is an online event to celebrate the life and legacy of this amazing Gaoth Dobhair woman, one of Donegal’s most famous women, who in her life was very proud to be from Gaoth Dobhair and whose youthful attitude lifted the hearts of many.

A gofundme page – Máire Rua Tribute Concert - has been set up for anyone wishing to donate on line.

Alternatively you can contact either 074 9532949 or 086 8259752 to arrange payment.