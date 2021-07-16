Údarás na Gaeltachta welcomes news on Donegal Airport's recommencement of flights

Donegal Airport at Carrickfinn
Údarás na Gaeltachta welcome the announcement of the Transport Minister Éamonn Ryan, and the Minister of State Hildegard Naughton that arrangements have been put in place to resume the air service between Dublin and Donegal.
This air link to Donegal International Airport is vital not only to businesses and to the general economy of the Donegal Gaeltacht but is also provides a very important social service for the Donegal Gaeltacht community, a statement reads.
More News
Geraldine McGeever, service user, Mary McGrenra, service coordinator and Jean Kilpatrick, service user, at the Irish Wheelchair Association base in Letterkenny
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.