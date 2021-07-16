Údarás na Gaeltachta welcomes news on Donegal Airport's recommencement of flights

Údarás na Gaeltachta welcomes news on Donegal Airport's recommencement of flights

Donegal Airport at Carrickfinn

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Údarás na Gaeltachta welcome the announcement of the Transport Minister Éamonn Ryan, and the Minister of State Hildegard Naughton that arrangements have been put in place to resume the air service between Dublin and Donegal.

Airline service provider announced for Donegal – Dublin route

Up, up and away from July 26

This air link to Donegal International Airport is vital not only to businesses and to the general economy of the Donegal Gaeltacht but is also provides a very important social service for the Donegal Gaeltacht community, a statement reads.

Councillor highlights times and frequency of new flights on the Donegal - Dublin route by Swedish company

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie