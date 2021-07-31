The Storm Tamer’s Collection at the Saldanha Gallery, Fort Dunree

“Since the dawn of time, certain women and men and even some white eagles have been recognized

as being gifted with the ability to affect the weather. These “tempestarii” or storm tamers were

venerated, feared, sometimes hated for the consequences of their power over the land and the

population. It is even said that some fled into the clouds to escape the revenge of winemakers they

had ruined”

- Anaïs Tondeur and Yesenia Thibault-Picazo.

Anaïs Tondeur couldn’t help but be blown away by the wild winds at Fort Dunree, in Donegal, when

she first visited Artlink’s site as International Artist in Residence in 2018.

It quickly began to inform her work during the residency, which included a workshop with the local community to explore new

rituals as a way of reflecting on our relationship with the earth and natural elements.

“The Storm Tamer’s Collection” was born from this experience, and has evolved into a collaborative project between visual artist Anaïs Tondeur and interdisciplinary designer and musician Yesenia

Thibault-Picazo.

Anaïs Tondeur ‘s artistic practice dissolves the boundary between art and science, exploring the intersections between natural sciences, anthropology, myth making and new media processes,

fashioning speculative narratives to deepen our understanding of the world.

Yesenia Thibault-Picazo is equally inspired by the exploration of the narrative potential of materials. Defining herself as a “material teller”, she uses design as a tool to engage audiences with contemporary ecological challenges, and examine our evolving relationship with nature.The exhibition plays off a subject of contemporary concern – climate change and our related quest to

control our environment.

Anaïs and Yesenia have taken an anthropological view of this most human of impulses and explored narratives that revolve around the ability to control the weather. There are many objects and practices represented in the collection, spanning time and continents. These stories of the “tempestarii” or “storm tamers” are captured within and represented by a series of physical objects that make up “The Storm Tamer’s Collection”.

The collection was gathered through calls to contribute, public workshops and site specific research highlighting local folklore and rites around one natural element.

The collection includes fascinating items such as a three knots magic rope. This rope would be provided by witches in Northern Europe to sailors, to safeguard them while at sea. Legend has it that

undoing the first knot would raise a gentle breeze, the second a strong wind, but the third should

remain tied, because to undo it would call up a mighty storm.

To this day, some sailors still mention a “rope to turn the wind”. Another object featured is an ancient pot, a “charm” to prevent storms from damaging crops.

Inside the pot would be buried a toad in new soil, and the pot was then buried in the middle of a field to ward off inclement weather. There is a horn to reflect tales from medieval literature, where the storm is often associated with a horn; in Wonders of Rogmer the sound of the horn makes fish and whales tremble, bringing storm clouds of snow and lashing rain.

Today we are enthralled by the promises of our scientists and engineers to develop solutions to

harness the power of the sun, or cool the atmosphere, or seed the clouds with rain; this collection is

a timely reminder that our hopes and human frailties in the face of unconquerable nature is nothing

new.

Rebecca Strain from Artlink, says “When Anaïs Tondeur turned up at Artlink she changed the way we

saw things. The bothersome wind that made it difficult to hold onto paperwork on the way to the

car has now become an enchanted and mischievous friend.

“The Storm Tamer’s Collection” resonates with both our local audience and visitors, because not only do the stories held within these objects have deeper meaning for the farming and sea-faring community, dependent upon the weather for their livelihoods, but by visiting the site the wind here will charm you too!”

This fascinating insight into the stories of the tempestarii, will be exhibited at the Saldanha Gallery at

Fort Dunree from 1st to 29 th August, 2021. OPEN 10.30AM - 4.30PM. seven days per week.