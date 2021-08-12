Tasty success . . . Donegal burger outlets win national awards

August 12 is National Burger Day
Burger lovers in Donegal don’t have to stray too far from home to get their hands on award-winning burgers
Kepak, the sponsor of National Burger Day, has announced The Friar’s Rest in Letterkenny as The Best Takeaway Chain in Ulster and Johnny’s Ranch in Ramelton as The Best Independent Takeaway in Ulster.
The announcement comes ahead of National Burger Day, taking place today (Thursday) which will see hundreds of participating outlets across the country offer a special 2 for 1 deal on their signature burgers in celebration of National Burger Day.
To help celebrate the humble burger, Kepak is hosting Ireland’s National Burger Day across the country on August 12. Burger lovers can treat themselves and a friend to a signature burger with an exclusive Two for One offer at participating burger outlets nationwide.
To top it off, for every burger purchased and a photo shared online with the hashtag #nationalburgerday, a meal will be donated to Simon Communities across the country, with over 14,000 meals donated in 2020 as part of the campaign.
Hundreds of Irish food businesses are taking part, from much-loved fast-food joints to family owned-pubs, hotels, and speciality burger restaurants. A full list of participating outlets can be found at https://www.nationalburgerday.ie
“We’re delighted that National Burger Day has returned again for a fourth year, bigger and better than before,” said John Savage, Kepak Foodservice Solutions Commercial Director.
“After what has been a challenging period for Irish foodservice operators, this campaign truly is the coming together of Ireland’s biggest and best food brands in support of the sector and the beloved burgers on their menus.”
Winners
Best burger in Ireland
Overall Winner: Flipside, Sligo
Best burger at a…
Restaurant: Thunder Road Café, Dublin
Hotel: Hotel Killarney, Kerry
Pub: Harry’s, Galway
Convenience/Forecourt: Burger King at Applegreen
Independent Fast-Food Chain: Blue Thunder, Claremorris, Mayo
Independent Takeaway: Tony's Pizzeria, Dundalk, Louth
Best Independent Takeaway
Connaught: Cafolla’s in Castlebar, Mayo
Leinster: Fairview Grill, Dublin
Munster: Lixnaw Chipper, Kerry
Ulster: Johnny’s Ranch, Donegal
Northern Ireland: The Pizza Shack & Burger Bar, Newry, Armagh
Best Takeaway Chain
Connaught: Blue Thunder, Westport, Mayo
Leinster: Burger Boxx, Ashbourne, Meath
Munster: Bun Bros, Ennis, Clare
Ulster: Friar’s Rest, Letterkenny, Donegal
Best Gourmet Burger Specialist
Connaught: Cian’s on Bridge Street, Westport, Mayo
Leinster: Gaelic Burger, Kildare (foodtruck)
Munster: O’Reilly’s Foodtruck, Cork (foodtruck),
Ulster: Burger Burger, Belfast
