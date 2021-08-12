Tasty success . . . Donegal burger outlets win national awards

Burger lovers in Donegal don’t have to stray too far from home to get their hands on award-winning burgers

Kepak, the sponsor of National Burger Day, has announced The Friar’s Rest in Letterkenny as The Best Takeaway Chain in Ulster and Johnny’s Ranch in Ramelton as The Best Independent Takeaway in Ulster.

The announcement comes ahead of National Burger Day, taking place today (Thursday) which will see hundreds of participating outlets across the country offer a special 2 for 1 deal on their signature burgers in celebration of National Burger Day.

To help celebrate the humble burger, Kepak is hosting Ireland’s National Burger Day across the country on August 12. Burger lovers can treat themselves and a friend to a signature burger with an exclusive Two for One offer at participating burger outlets nationwide.

To top it off, for every burger purchased and a photo shared online with the hashtag #nationalburgerday, a meal will be donated to Simon Communities across the country, with over 14,000 meals donated in 2020 as part of the campaign.

Hundreds of Irish food businesses are taking part, from much-loved fast-food joints to family owned-pubs, hotels, and speciality burger restaurants. A full list of participating outlets can be found at https://www.nationalburgerday.ie

“We’re delighted that National Burger Day has returned again for a fourth year, bigger and better than before,” said John Savage, Kepak Foodservice Solutions Commercial Director.

“After what has been a challenging period for Irish foodservice operators, this campaign truly is the coming together of Ireland’s biggest and best food brands in support of the sector and the beloved burgers on their menus.”

Winners

Best burger in Ireland

Overall Winner: Flipside, Sligo



Best burger at a…

Restaurant: Thunder Road Café, Dublin

Hotel: Hotel Killarney, Kerry

Pub: Harry’s, Galway

Convenience/Forecourt: Burger King at Applegreen

Independent Fast-Food Chain: Blue Thunder, Claremorris, Mayo

Independent Takeaway: Tony's Pizzeria, Dundalk, Louth



Best Independent Takeaway

Connaught: Cafolla’s in Castlebar, Mayo

Leinster: Fairview Grill, Dublin

Munster: Lixnaw Chipper, Kerry

Ulster: Johnny’s Ranch, Donegal

Northern Ireland: The Pizza Shack & Burger Bar, Newry, Armagh



Best Takeaway Chain

Connaught: Blue Thunder, Westport, Mayo

Leinster: Burger Boxx, Ashbourne, Meath

Munster: Bun Bros, Ennis, Clare

Ulster: Friar’s Rest, Letterkenny, Donegal



Best Gourmet Burger Specialist

Connaught: Cian’s on Bridge Street, Westport, Mayo

Leinster: Gaelic Burger, Kildare (foodtruck)

Munster: O’Reilly’s Foodtruck, Cork (foodtruck),

Ulster: Burger Burger, Belfast