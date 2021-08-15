HAIR COLUMN: Even the Olympics can have an influence on your hair

Hello Donegal and beyond . . .

This week I had a request for a modern blonde. I ask you!

My client had been watching the Olympics and some of the commentators had dusty pinky tones. Well she didn't have to ask twice. I was very happy to oblige.

The company I use - Keune - have updated all their blonde products. There are now so many to choose from.

There are light mahogany pearl blondes and very light violet blondes which were never around before. These are fabulous when your base is very white/grey. They give a translucent pearly look (see photo).

We also have a whole lot of other permanent blondes like soft copper gold, or light barista blonde which has a light coffee colour.

I spoke about toners recently - light pearl, ash, beige, blonde, light ash, mahogany - they all work so well with the permanent colours.

If you are coming from a dark base and find that your hair is always on the golden side then these tones are an option.

So there is no excuse nowadays not to have the fabulous blonde you want. Ask your colorist to see the blonde shade chart and have a look at the different tones that are available to you.

Blonde is the most aggressive type of colouring as we are lifting colour so don’t forget about treating your hair.

Just like your skin, you should have a treatment for your hair - and it can be bought in your hairdessers. Otherwise you just dont know what you are buying.

The other option is to make one yourself. There are recipes galore online.

For any hair advise call 086 326 0404 or email foumcgov@yahoo.com