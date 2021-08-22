HAIR COLUMN: A wonderful weekend at the Stendhal music festival

Hello Donegal and beyond . . .

I have just had one of the best weekends of my life.

I was at Stendhal music festival in Limavady.

It is hard to describe in words the feeling of being at a music festival again but I’ll try.

We camped there for two nights and what made it even more enjoyable was the fact that we came prepared and had lots of pre-prepared food with us. We had spicy chicken, tomato, olive and feta salad and potato salad with pickles and capers.

In terms of comfort, we had airbeds, pillows and camp chairs so the camping was easy although my air bed did not stay up so I was going around with dodgy hips for half the day until the drink kicked in.

There was a fabulous atmosphere and everyone was so happy and carefree.

Bands were belting out the tunes; small bands, big bands, one-man shows, DJs, opera and there was even a wee stage where you could go up yourself and have a go. We avoided that one.

It is a family-friendly festival. I have brought my kids there for years. There are plenty of activities for the children to do so it is ideal.

There are lots of people aged over 50 that attend the festival and I like that because you don't feel like the auld one.

My friend had her 18-year-old son with her and three of his friends.

They had an absolute blast and we had a good boogie with them at Duke Special. There was not one drop of rain and it stayed at around 19 degrees. There were big tree logs to sit on when you needed time to relax which was great.

I am going to spend another two nights camping next week and the hubby is coming with me.