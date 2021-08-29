Search our Archive

HAIR COLUMN: Enjoying the great outdoors - simply hard to beat!

Fionnuala continues to enjoy camping and all the craic associated with it

Fionnuala McGovern of Arroo Hair Salon

news@iconicnews.ie

Hello Donegal and beyond . . .
I’m writing this from The Share Centre, County Fermanagh where we are camping.
I am lying on an airbed that won’t keep its air. It’s very frustrating. I only bought it yesterday morning as the airbed I brought with me didn’t stay up either.
So, we have had two nights of very bad sleeping. I did hear some mumbling of ‘never camping again, ever’ during the night from my other half. Surely, he couldn’t mean it, after all we got the best weather ever. We got to go on an inflatable obstacle course on Lough Erne and got chased and pushed in by the staff .
We also got to sit on another inflatable doughnut and got dragged through the lake by a speed boat.
I won’t have to listen to any more complaints from that department as he took off at 7am this morning heading for home. Apparently, there is work to be done.
The BBQ/firepit got lots of use cooking our tea which we really enjoyed.
We were swimming in the lake and today there is no big panic getting home - although we will be driving via Enniskillen bringing that airbed back to its seller.
I hope ye are all making the most of the good weather.
The teachers are all making their way back to school for our young ones. There is only around a week or two left of summer for the kids. I like to drag my summer into September. I will find something to do until next week.
For any hair advise, please call me on my mobile on 086 3260404.
Alternatively, you can e-mail me foumcgov@yahoo.com

