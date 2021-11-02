Appeal for blood donations this November

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has asked members of the public to come forward to donate blood if they are eligible as supply dwindles in the aftermath of the pandemic and increased demand over the summer months.

The IBTS is calling on donors to make appointments in the coming weeks.

In recent days, ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, the IBTS issued a ‘pre-amber alert letter’ under the National Transfusion Advisory Group blood shortage plan to all hospitals advising them of the current situation and asking them to use blood conservatively.

If the IBTS has to issue an amber alert letter, which is the next escalation level of the blood shortage plan, it would have an immediate implication for hospitals and for elective surgical procedures, requiring blood support.

Clinics are taking place in Donegal Town from today, November 2 until Thursday, November 4.

Other clinics are due to take place in Ballybofey on November 23, 24 and 25.

All clinics are appointment slot based. Please, call 1850 731137 for an appointment. You can also register your interest here.