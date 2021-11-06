November has arrived: Time to lose some weight

Hello Donegal and beyond . . .
It’s another November and guess what, I am going to lose some weight. I am serious this time. The weight slipped on by accident. I know in the grand scheme of things, I should cop myself on as there are much more important things to think about. But when your clothes are feeling tight you have to do something about it.
So, I have bought a few hypnotherapy sessions online. They come in a bundle pack so I have four. They cover topics such as anxiety, alcohol, sugar craving and healthy eating.
I’ve only listened to one so far, yesterday, before I got out of bed. I listened to a 25-minute session about healthy eating. I have to say I skipped into work eating an apple and not my usual toast and cheese. I have another one I bought, I am a bit ashamed to say but here goes; it’s a 3-week gastric band, imaginary of course. It’s very relaxing if nothing else.
I picked up this book my sister sent me from New york. She is vegan. The thing is I agree with a lot of their opinions. I just fail to implement any of them.
I would like to be a vegetarian as I think the meat we eat now is tampered with. What is that white scum that comes off the bacon?
And reports that chicken fillets are being mass-produced - that cannot be right.
Another good book is from those vegan twins, The Happy Pear. They have a really good recipe for a veggie curry and you really don't notice there is no meat.
Eating less meat is a good start anyway. I am not sure how it will go down with the protein-obsessed teenager I have who is on a 75-day (no sugar) challenge.
I said he would be doing well if he did 7.5 days.
