New members welcome as Donegal Youth Choir returns

The Donegal Youth Choir are returning to live rehearsals this weekend – and want to hear from young singers who’d like to join in.

The DYC are rehearsing at the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny on Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 5.30pm.

Members will be congratulating their conductor Sara Murray (née Laughlin) from Leitirmacaward, who recently got married. Sara and Kevin, who’s also a well-known musician, tied the knot on Thursday, October 28 and had their reception in the Mount Errigal.

Sara said she’ll be delighted to welcome new members to the Youth Choir. Anyone who’s aged between 12 and 18 and is interested in singing is welcome to come along between 2.30pm and 3pm on Sunday to chat to Sara and let her hear their voice.

Sara Murray (née Laughlin) conducting the Donegal Youth Choir back in 2017. The choir returns to 'live' rehearsal on Sunday with Covid protocols in place. PICTURES: JOHN SOFFE

They can join the rehearsal from 3pm.

“It’s great to finally get the opportunity to meet up again and sing, and it would be lovely to have some new members along,” Sara said. “They’ll find a warm welcome from the existing choir members.”

Covid protocols will be in place for the rehearsal.

Donegal Youth Choir have been getting together remotely during the pandemic, and have produced acclaimed online videos. Their version of Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’, arranged by Sara, got more than 40,000 hits online and was featured on RTÉ’s online news.

The next public appearance for the Donegal Youth Choir will be a concert in An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny on Sunday, December 5.

Youth choir members are drawn from across Donegal. If anyone would like to find out more about joining the choir, contact the Donegal Music Education Partnership on 07491 76293 or call 07491 76293.