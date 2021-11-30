Search

30 Nov 2021

A 9-year-old who has a heart of gold raises over €4,000 for charity

Elizabeth is described as a "small child with a massive heart"

A 9-year-old who has a heart of gold raises over €4,000 for charity

Elizabeth McGilloway, 9, with long flowing hair she donated to the Little Princess Trust

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

A nine-year-old girl who has a heart of gold has raised over €4,000 for charity. Elizabeth McGilloway, is in fourth class at Faugher National School, Dunfanaghy has donated 16 inches of hair in total to the Princess Trust, a trust that makes wigs for children. 

Elizabeth has raised over €4,000, so far, for the LauraLynn Foundation that provides end of life care for children. The Foundation supports their families during a time that can only be described as heart breaking.

Elizabeth is overwhelmed at the amount she has raised and wants to thank everyone who has supported her cause. She also wishes to thank Maggie, Laura and Claire at Oxygen Hair Studio Dunfanaghy for all their help.

Elizabeth's mother, Evelyn said that Elizabeth "is a wee child with a massive heart."

People in Dunfanaghy are aware of Elizabeth's kindness and often comment on it. Elizabeth was invited to switch the lights on in Dunfanaghy last weekend but she is so kind-hearted she asked that another three could join her for the momentous opportunity as she wished to share the experience rather than have it all to herself. 

Elizabeth also reaches out to those less fortunate than her and is always the child who is to the fore with acts of kindness in the school yard. Speaking to donegallive.ie on her way home from school, Elizabeth said she enjoyed helping other people. 

Teachers at the school are also aware of Elizabeth's kindness and are quick to point it out. 

The Idonate page is still open and donations can be made to idonate.ie/evelyngamble.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media