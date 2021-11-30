A 9-year-old who has a heart of gold raises over €4,000 for charity

A nine-year-old girl who has a heart of gold has raised over €4,000 for charity. Elizabeth McGilloway, is in fourth class at Faugher National School, Dunfanaghy has donated 16 inches of hair in total to the Princess Trust, a trust that makes wigs for children.

Elizabeth has raised over €4,000, so far, for the LauraLynn Foundation that provides end of life care for children. The Foundation supports their families during a time that can only be described as heart breaking.

Elizabeth is overwhelmed at the amount she has raised and wants to thank everyone who has supported her cause. She also wishes to thank Maggie, Laura and Claire at Oxygen Hair Studio Dunfanaghy for all their help.

Elizabeth's mother, Evelyn said that Elizabeth "is a wee child with a massive heart."

People in Dunfanaghy are aware of Elizabeth's kindness and often comment on it. Elizabeth was invited to switch the lights on in Dunfanaghy last weekend but she is so kind-hearted she asked that another three could join her for the momentous opportunity as she wished to share the experience rather than have it all to herself.

Elizabeth also reaches out to those less fortunate than her and is always the child who is to the fore with acts of kindness in the school yard. Speaking to donegallive.ie on her way home from school, Elizabeth said she enjoyed helping other people.

Teachers at the school are also aware of Elizabeth's kindness and are quick to point it out.

The Idonate page is still open and donations can be made to idonate.ie/evelyngamble.